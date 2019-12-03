LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating after a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday evening.

West Ipperwash Road was closed between Indian Line and Middle Side Road following the crash that happened around 8:15 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to the area along the east edge of the Kettle Point Reserve for a report of a crash between and vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP are expected to provide further updates when they become available.