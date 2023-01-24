Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in east London

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the area of Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 23, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in the area of Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 23, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11

The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards as Hollywood heaped honours on big-screen spectacles like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver