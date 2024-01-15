Pasta manufacturing company plans to open up London facility

Construction of a new pasta manufacturing facility in London will create 42 new jobs.

At a cost of $33.6 million, Italy-based Andriani Ltd. will be building a new, 61,225 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility to make gluten-allergen and GMO-free pasta.

Once the new facility is operational, Andriani plans to manufacture products for the North American market in Ontario instead of importing products from Italy.

Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford said, “Andriani’s significant investment will spur growth throughout our province’s agri-food supply chains and help to further establish London as a hub for food production, technology and innovation. Despite economic headwinds, companies, across all sectors, are choosing Ontario because of our competitive business environment, our access to markets and our world-class workforce.”

As part of this investment, the government is providing Andriani Ltd. with $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

“We want to thank Ontario for this recognition and the support offered so far,” said Michele Andriani, Andriani Group President and CEO. “We share with Ontario a vision of a future driven by innovation and shared value. In London we found the premises to ground the next steps of our international development, which aims at increasing the potential of having a positive impact on people's lives through food innovation: highly qualified and professional people, focus and investments on food innovation, sustainability and regenerative agricultural practices and overall a competitive agricultural and food business ecosystem.”

The plant will be built on the north east corner of Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.