LONDON
London

    • Pasta manufacturing company plans to open up London facility

    Concept drawing of Andriani plant to be built in London, Ont. Jan. 15, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV News London) Concept drawing of Andriani plant to be built in London, Ont. Jan. 15, 2024. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)
    Share

    Construction of a new pasta manufacturing facility in London will create 42 new jobs.

    At a cost of $33.6 million, Italy-based Andriani Ltd. will be building a new, 61,225 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility to make gluten-allergen and GMO-free pasta.

    Once the new facility is operational, Andriani plans to manufacture products for the North American market in Ontario instead of importing products from Italy.

    Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford said, “Andriani’s significant investment will spur growth throughout our province’s agri-food supply chains and help to further establish London as a hub for food production, technology and innovation. Despite economic headwinds, companies, across all sectors, are choosing Ontario because of our competitive business environment, our access to markets and our world-class workforce.”

    As part of this investment, the government is providing Andriani Ltd. with $1.5 million through the Regional Development Program’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

    “We want to thank Ontario for this recognition and the support offered so far,” said Michele Andriani, Andriani Group President and CEO. “We share with Ontario a vision of a future driven by innovation and shared value. In London we found the premises to ground the next steps of our international development, which aims at increasing the potential of having a positive impact on people's lives through food innovation: highly qualified and professional people, focus and investments on food innovation, sustainability and regenerative agricultural practices and overall a competitive agricultural and food business ecosystem.”

    The plant will be built on the north east corner of Bradley Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tremors from Red Sea conflict start to shake Canada, with dozens of ships delayed

    Canadian shippers are starting to feel the strain of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea, as container rates rise and boats are late to arrive. Port data shows that two-thirds of the 43 ships slated to berth at the Port of Halifax in the second half of this month are now expected to arrive at least a day behind schedule, with some running weeks late.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News