A 90-year-old woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered in a crash last Wednesday near Mitchell.

Police say Klazina Groenestege died after the pickup truck was a passenger in, collided with a transport truck just east of Mitchell last Wednesday morning.

Groenestege was transported from the scene in an air ambulance with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck remains in hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the transport was uninjured.

Police are looking for witnesses to the crash, as they continue their investigation.