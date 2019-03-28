Featured
Paolatto invested heavily in own mayoral campaign
Daryl Newcombe, CTV London
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 6:41PM EDT
Putting your money where your mouth is doesn't always pay off.
Newly released financial documents reveal last fall’s mayoral campaign was costly for runner-up Paul Paolatto.
Paolatto's campaign spent $93,663, less than half of the amount spent by winner Ed Holder’s campaign.
Paolatto personally contributed $21,913 to his campaign, just under the maximum allowed by new election rules.
In comparison, Holder contributed just $1,200 to his campaign, which spent $197,641.
Mayoral candidate Paul Cheng has yet to release his campaign finances.