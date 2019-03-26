

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





It was an uphill fight for one mayoral hopeful in London.

Newly released financial documents shed light on the fundraising disparity in last year's election.

Tanya Park, who finished third in the race for the mayor's office, spent only $31,900 during the six-month campaign.

That's only a fraction of the $197,000 spent by eventual winner Ed Holder.

Documents published Tuesday show that Park spent the bulk of her money on signs and brochures.

Her list of donors includes MP Irene Mathyssen, former councillor Sandy Levin and London and District Labour Council President Patti Dalton.