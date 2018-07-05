

CTV London





Boris Panovski will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

He has been sentenced to life in prison Thursday with no change of parole for 25 years.

Panovski was convicted of murder last week in the Sept. 13, 2014 shooting death of Don Frigo at the Hullett Wildlife Conservation Area near Clinton.

Frigo, a construction executive from the Greater Toronto Area, was riding a horse when he was shot. Eva

Frigo, his wife, was injured.

Panovski, a 74-year-old grandfather, was also found guilty of aggravated assault for Eva Frigo’s injuries.

He will serve eight years on the aggravated assault conviction and it will be served concurrently.

Eva Frigo and two of her daughters gave victim impact statements Thursday at the Goderich court house. Frigo said she no longer feels safe and is undergoing counselling.

Panovski also spoke at length during the sentencing hearing, maintaining his innocence.