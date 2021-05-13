LONDON, ONT. -- Wellington OPP have charged a 24-year-old Palmerston, Ont. man with numerous charges linked to a child exploitation investigation.

Officers raided a Palmerston home Wednesday after being tipped off by authorities in the United States.

Some digital devices were seized.

The accused is charged with the following:

Luring a Child x3

Distribution of Child Pornography x2

Possession of Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography

Criminal Harassment

Extortion

Sending Sexually Explicit Material to a Child

Indecent Exposure to a child under 16 years of age x2

The accused is being held for a bail hearing in Guelph.