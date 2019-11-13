ELGIN COUNTY, Ont. -- Hope is growing that a pair of Elgin County schools slated for closure might soon be spared by the public school board.

Thames Valley District School Board trustees grilled senior administrators Tuesday about a new report on New Sarum Public School and Springfield Public School.

The previous board approved the closures but the new board will soon debate a motion to reverse that decision.

Staff say both schools are aging and would require millions of dollars in repairs over the next five years.

However trustees had questions about enrollment projections and the provincial government's position on school closures.

Next Tuesday the public can weigh in on the closures. The board votes on Novr 26.

In the meantime a new website was being launched on Wednesday to answer questions from parents at tvdsb.ca/elgin.