LONDON, ONT -- A pair of early morning collisions left one major intersection blocked and an east end street closed ahead of the Friday morning commute.

Police say a three vehicle collision at Oxford Road and Wharncliffe Road left several lanes closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

There has been no word on any injuries in the crash that occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Meanwhile a crash left a portion of Cheapside Street closed in east London.

Cheapside was closed between Appel Street and Boullee Street, however police say that closure has since lifted.

CTV News London has reached out to police for comment on any possible injuries.

More to come…