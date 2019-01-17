

OPP in Oxford County are warning against a phone scam where the caller pretends to be a family member in trouble.

In one such instance a resident in Ingersoll was called by a woman pretending to be the victim’s daughter. The woman was crying hysterically saying they had been involved in a crash and needed $1,000 for bail money.

The victim was quite upset and forwarded the money before realizing it was scam. Luckily other family members became involved and were able to retrieve the money that had been sent to an address in Gatineau Quebec.

The OPP are reminding all residents to be extremely vigilant and to be alert for unsolicited calls, emails, faxes or visitors that arrive at your residence. Anyone who receives a call like this should contact immediate family and inquire if anyone is in need of assistance.

Do not forward any funds without speaking to family members first.