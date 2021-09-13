Oxford County nurses and PSWs protest mandatory vaccines

Woodstock, Ont. -

A small group of nurses and personal support workers (PSW) who work at Oxford County health and long-term care facilities protested outside Woodstock, Ont.city hall Monday.

They say they will be fired from their positions if they aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Fewer than one dozen took to the Dundas Street sidewalk carrying placards and waving at traffic.

Spokesperson Matthew Deruiter says they chose City Hall for the demonstration because last week Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch showed support for their cause as the only Oxford County councillor to vote against mandatory vaccines for county staff.

“So already in Oxford County there’s a shortage of nurses and PSWs and they’re going to be a lot shorter,” said Deruiter.

He says there’s not enough information about the vaccine to determine whether it’s safe.

“Because there’s not enough science behind the vaccine. It’s impossible to take something when you don’t know anything about it.”