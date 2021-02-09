LONDON, ONT. --

Two westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in London due to an overturned tractor-trailer that has spilled gravel across the roadway.

Emergency crews were called to the highway just east of Highbury Avenue around 7:35 a.m. for reports of an overturned tractor-trailer.

An investigation has determined that the truck hit the centre median causing it to rollover and spill its load.

A tire from the truck flew off into the eastbound lanes causing a second collision.

The divers in both collisions suffered minor injuries.

The OPP have opened one lane to westbound traffic but heavy delays are expected and police say they will be on scene for quite some time.

It is unclear how long the westbound lanes may be closed.

#OPP on scene at a rollover collision on #Hwy401 in the west bound lanes b/t Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highbury Ave. Expect delays as clean up continues. Please #DriveSafe. @LdnOntFire @CountyMiddlesex ^es pic.twitter.com/82D5Vh4hkz — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 9, 2021

Meanwhile another tractor-trailer overturned in the centre median on Highway 402 near Kerwood Road.

Crews are on scene to remove the truck and delay were also expected.

No injuries have been reported in that crash.