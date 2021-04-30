LONDON, ONT. -- As of this weekend residents can once again park overnight on most city streets.

From Nov. 1, to April 30, drivers require an overnight parking pass between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. but as of tomorrow morning that is no longer required for the off winter months.

The overnight by-law exemption does not apply to commercial motor vehicles, moble homes, or trailers as they have their own regulations.

Even though vehicles can park overnight no vehicle is allowed to park on city streets for longer than 18 hours.

Overnight restrictions will return on Nov. 1, 2021.