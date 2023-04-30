Overnight hit-and-run leaves man with life-threatening injuries: London police
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and a driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown London, Ont. early Sunday morning.
According to the London Police Service, just after 3 a.m. on Sunday emergency crews responded to the area of Queens Avenue and Richmond Street for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Police arrived on scene, and soon learned that the involved vehicle had fled from the scene.
An adult man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police later identified the alleged driver and arrested them. No charges have yet been laid, but police said additional information regarding charges will be released when available.
Members of the Traffic Management Unit remain on scene and continue to investigate.
Richmond Street between Dundas and Fullarton streets will remain closed until the investigation is complete.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
