Over a hundred protest outside LHSC over vaccine mandates, COVID-19 restrictions

London, Ont. -

London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) Victoria campus was among several Canadian hospitals where protesters gathered on Monday.

The protests, organized by a group called Canadian Frontline Nurses, are against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine certificates among other issues.

During a virtual media briefing Monday, London Mayor Ed Holder said he "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the planned protests.

"Our health care heroes are stressed enough already, which is to say nothing of the innocent, vulnerable patients who are just seeking comfort and treatment...I say to those mindless mobs, how dare you. Leave our health professionals alone because harassing them accomplishes nothing."

While Holder said police would be in attendance, there were none visible, and protesters were not blocking driveways or entrances.

"The ultimate irony is when members of this ignorant mob inevitably become sick with COVID in the coming days or weeks or months, it's the people that are harassing the doctors, the nurses, the hospital staff -- the same people who will treat them with kindness and compassion and professionalism."

Earlier Monday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott took to Twitter to condemn the protests planned at numerous hospitals across the country.

“Extremely disappointed to see out hospitals & staff being the target of protests after all of their sacrifice during the pandemic,” wrote Elliott.

Peaceful protest is a right, but patients & our health care heroes do not deserve to be intimidated or obstructed from accessing or delivering care. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 12, 2021

In addition to LHSC, four other hospitals across Ontario are expected to see protests, including in Toronto, Ottawa, Sudbury and Barrie.

Premier Doug Ford has also spoken out about protests planned outside of hospitals.

- With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella and The Canadian Press