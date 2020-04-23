LONDON, ONT -- A search warrant in Point Edward involving the bomb unit, a man facing several violent charges, but few details released from police.

In a short release issued by provincial police it was revealed that members of the OPP Emergency response unit, forensic unit, and explosive disposal unit were all part of a search warrant in Point Edward Monday.

When their search was complete a 53-year-old man was charged with several offences including aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

When asked what led police to such charges and a search warrant, their response was brief.

“As the investigation is still on going, we will not be releasing any further details at this time,” wrote Const. Katie Hill in an email to CTV London.

The man who police have identified as Steven Houghton of Point Edward is also charged with uttering death threats and bodily harm.

Police seized weapons and suspected methamphetamine’s in the search on Monday. As a result Houghton is also facing three weapons related charges and two drug related charges.

He appeared in court in Sarnia Wednesday.

It remains unclear if an update on the investigation and circumstances of the charges will be released.