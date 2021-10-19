OPP say house fire in Goderich, Ont. a case of arson

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

An arson investigation is underway after fire caused extensive damage to an unoccupied home in Goderich.

Huron County OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating the fire, which happened just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Emergency crews were called to an unoccupied single dwelling on Oxford Street for a structure fire.

Police say the fire caused extensive damage and an investigation has determined it was an act of arson.

No damage estimate has yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.