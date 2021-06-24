LONDON, ONT. -- Fire crews from London assisted crews from Southwold Township after a large brush fire ignited overnight south of the city.

At 2:45 a.m. the London Fire Department tweeted that they received a call about a large brush fire along Colonel Talbot Road.

When they arrived on scene they found a significant fire in the area but quickly determined that it was in the Southwold Township area.

Crews from Southwold were called in and the fire was quickly extinguished. Provincial police and Hydro One were also on scene to assist.

Elgin County OPP say it appears someone intentionally cut down a hydro pole with three transformers on it and stole copper wire from the downed lines.

The sparking wires/transformers are believed to have caused the fire.

No damage estimate has yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.