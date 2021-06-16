WINGHAM, ONT. -- Grey Bruce OPP say reports that a pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run on the Saugeen First Nation over the weekend are unfounded.

On Wednesday, police had appealed to the public for information regarding the collision Sunday night, in which a man had reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Police now say the individual did not sustain his injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle.

They are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.

---ORIGINAL STORY---

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run on the Saugeen First Nation over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened Sunday around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man at the scene with serious injuries. He’s currently in hospital.

Investigators are appealing to the public for help with dash cam footage or information about what might have led to this collision.

You can call the Grey-Bruce OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or click here if you have any information.