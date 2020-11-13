Advertisement
OPP looking for witnesses to incident involving reporter at Saturday's Freedom March
Published Friday, November 13, 2020 4:19PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Elgin OPP are asking witnesses to come forward in relation to an incident involving a member of the media at last Saturday's Freedom March in Aylmer.
The situation took place on the sidewalk and roadway in front of the Saxonia Hall around 1:50 p.m.
A brief scuffle broke out between a citizen and a reporter during the rally.
The Freedom March attracted 2000 people protesting government COVID-19 restrictions. Numerous counter-protesters also were also in attendance.