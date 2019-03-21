

CTV London





Provincial police are warning citizens to remain careful when purchasing pets over the internet following a “puppy scam” incident in Norfolk County.

Police were alerted to the fraud on Monday after a resident issued a complaint.

According to police the victim responded to an ad on a website for a puppy for sale in Waterford. The victim communicated with the apparent seller and a price was negotiated. The victim sent the seller a $350 down payment through e-transfer but the puppy was never delivered.

The victim went to the residence advertised only to find a confused homeowner who was unaware their address was being used in the scam.

In order to avoid these types of scams, remember the following general words of advice: