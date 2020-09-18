LONDON, ONT. -- The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is now leading an investigation after a person suffered a gunshot wound in South Bruce Peninsula.

According to police they were called to a residence in Oliphant at Bay Street for a reported gunshot injury.

Once on scene they found the individual who was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation should call 1-888-310-1122.