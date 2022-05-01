OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich Township

One person has died and two were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Elgin County OPP received a report of a collision between a sedan and delivery truck around 12:45 p.m. on Currie Road in Dutton-Dunwich Township.

Police along with fire crews and EMS attended the scene.

Police say the passenger of the sedan and the driver of the delivery truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until police can notify their next of kin.

Police say the road is closed while the West Region OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team assists with the investigation.