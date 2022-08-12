OPP identify missing boater in Lake Erie as search for 58-year-old continues

West Region OPP have identified a missing boater last seen heading out onto Lake Erie on Tuesday.

Police say the missing man is 58-year-old Jack Glaves of Tillsonburg, Ont.

He stands about six-foot-two and weighs about 200 pounds. He has green eyes and was last seen wearing a peach or orange shirt with a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup logo on it.

Glaves’ boat was discovered along the shore near Madison, Ohio, before 9 a.m. Thursday. He had left the Port Burwell Marina around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An extensive search was started after it was learned he did not return that evening.

OPP marine units, along with underwater search and recovery teams, are continuing to scour the lake.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help locate Glaves to come forward.