LONDON, ONT -- A person who got lost in the bush at Pinery Provincial Park was located by an OPP Canine Unit (K9) over the weekend.

Police were called just after midnight Saturday after the person ran into the bush and did not return.

The K9 Unit was called in to assist in the search.

Once on scene police could hear the person yelling for help.

The K9 Unit “Blitz” tracked the missing person and found them stuck in-between two trees.

The person was removed from the trees and assessed by EMS as a precaution.