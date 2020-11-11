LONDON, ONT. -- If you're heading out on the bike for the traditional Friday the 13th bash in Port Dover this week, OPP want you to be aware of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say if you're going to be outside, no more than 25 people are allowed in a group and no more than ten people in a group indoors.

OPP are also urging everyone to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distance.

Norfolk County is listed in the yellow - or "protect"- zone by the province.

Police are also asking motorists to use extra caution while driving and always use turn signals and check blind spots due to the possibility of increased traffic.

OPP officers will be on hand to help enforce municipal bylaws.