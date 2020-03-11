LONDON, ONT. -- Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts weary of the long winter will undoubtedly flock to Port Dover for Friday the 13th festivities.

Norfolk OPP are preparing for the influx of motorcycle traffic and want the public to be ready as well.

Police are asking motorists to be extra cautious while driving, slow down and always use turn signals and check blind spots.

"As motorcycle enthusiasts descend on Port Dover, there will be an increase in motorcycle traffic and the OPP is asking all drivers to take those two extra seconds before making a lane change or proceeding through an intersection. Those two seconds can make the difference between life and death," said inspector Joseph Varga, detachment commander for Norfolk County OPP in a news release.

Extra OPP officers will be on hand to help with traffic issues and to ensure attendees enjoy themselves responsibly.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 70 per cent chance of showers with a high of 5 C.