OPP are hoping the public can help them locate a man who has been missing for a week.

Gary Durham, 63, of Burford was last seen Sept. 21.

He is known to frequent the Turkey Point area.

He was last seen in a maroon 2012 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 van.

He is described as 5'8, with a medium build and short grey hair.

Call police if you have information.