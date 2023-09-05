Opening statements to be heard Monday at Nathaniel Veltman murder trial

Jury selection wrapped up on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family in June of 2021.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a pickup truck struck the family while they were out for a walk in west London on June 6, 2021.

Four members of the Afzaal family died while out along Hyde Park Road and a nine-year-old boy, now 11, was injured and left orphaned. He has since recovered from his injuries and is now living with relatives.

Days after the incident, police and politicians called the attack hate-motivated.

The proceedings were moved to Windsor from London after a change of venue motion was approved by Justice Renee Pomerance.

Court concluded on Wednesday morning after a total of 14 jurors and two alternates were selected over the past two days.

Jurors have been asked to return Monday at 10 a.m. for the start of the trial when opening statements are expected to be heard.

The remaining members of Tuesday’s jury pool have also been asked to return Monday.

A court-ordered ban on publication prevents the media from reporting on the questions asked of each individual juror from the panel.

However, during her address Pomerance told the prospective jurors that the case involves allegations of “extremist right wing views.”

— With files from CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske