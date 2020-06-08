LONDON, ONT. -- The 2020 Ontario Summer Games in London have been postponed to 2021 thanks to the coronavirus.

“This was a difficult decision however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions around mass gatherings, it is one that needed to be made. We are in full support of this decision and look forward to welcoming these Games back to London in 2021,” says chair Bill Merrylees in a news release.

The games were scheduled to run from July 30 to Aug. 2 and would have seen over 3400 youth athletes, coaches, and officials descend on the city and region.

Details for next year's games are still tentative but information will be released on its website once available.