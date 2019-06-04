

London Mayor Ed Holder says the province is still committed to a permanent supervised injection site in the city, despite the revelation it would not fund the planned location on York Street.

On Monday, the province informed the Middlesex-London Health Unit it would not support the permanent safe consumption site planned for 446 York Street.

Instead, there were indications that the current temporary site at 186 King Street could be made permanent.

The zoning changes that would have allowed the permanent site on York remain under appeal, while it is unclear whether existing zoning would allow the King Street location to be made permanent.

In a statement released Tuesday, Holder said he spoke with Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Christine Elliott on Monday night.

"Elliott assured me that the province remains fully committed to funding the cost of at least one permanent supervised consumption site in London.

"She has also further pledged to send representatives from the Ministry of Health to London in the near future to discuss the location of this site with all stakeholders, including members of London City Council as well as our Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie."

Holder added that he and Elliott agreed "that there must be no gap in service between care that is currently being provided at the temporary site (186 King St.), and the eventual launch of a permanent safe injection site."

There have been allegations that the decision to reject funding for the York Street location is the result of political pressure put on Premier Doug Ford.

Extensive consultations were undertaken by the city before 446 York Street was selected as a permanent location for the safe consumption site.