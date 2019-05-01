

The Canadian Press





Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek is indicating the province is looking at increasing the speed limit on the 400 series highways.

Yurek told the Toronto Region Board of Trade Wednesday that the province has heard criticism from drivers that the current speed limit of 100 kilometres an hour is outdated and needs to be reviewed.

He says the speed limits on the highway system were lowered in the 1970's to conserve fuel during the energy crisis and haven't been changed since then.

Yurek later told reporters he will announce consultations next week on speed limits, which will include some pilot projects using different maximum speeds.