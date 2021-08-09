MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- With the support of the province, BIOSA Technologies is investing $1.23 million in the production of non-woven filtration material for masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

Through the Ontario Together Fund (OTF), a $615,000 investment from the province is expected to help the London-based company ramp up production of anti-viral and anti-bacterial fabric used in items like N95 and N99 masks.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade said in a statement, “BIOSA and their new capacity to scale up production of an advanced material for use in masks and other PPE products is another example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to respond to any challenge while strengthening our economy.”

Ontario has invested another $50 million in the OTF for 2021-22, to support innovation and businesses when it comes to future challenges from COVID-19 to the health, safety, and security of Ontarians.

“We’re thrilled to receive OTF funding – we’ve been working hard to bring advanced manufacturing processes to Ontario and this investment has allowed us to build out our capabilities and bring much-needed materials to Canada’s local supply chain,” said Dr. Nicholas Ledra, CEO of BIOSA, in a statement.

According to BIOSA, they have developed a filtration product with a pore size that is a fifth the size of the pores in current N95 masks, providing reliable protection even when wet, unlike current medical-grade masks.

In addition, the fabric is made from excess agricultural waste, is resistant to humidity, can be worn for extended periods, is compostable and can be cleaned for future use.

“We strongly believe in Canadians’ health and safety and preserving our environment, so our focus will always be on replacing harmful or wasteful products with eco-friendly, efficient solutions," Ledra added. "Through this investment, we can have an even greater impact through our advanced PPE material, as well as pursue novel applications of it for HVAC filtration in schools and hospitals. We’re excited to see where the technology can go.”

The textile was previously developed for the military, first responders and workers in environmentally hazardous jobs.