Ontario government extends ‘Strong Mayor’ powers to London

The provincial government is extending so-called “Strong Mayor” powers to 30 more cities, including London, Ont.

“I think every mayor is going to approach these powers differently. And in my city, the first step that I'm going to take is I'm going to sit down with our city manager, look at the full suite of powers.,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan. “I can tell you, I've had great success in achieving consensus of my counsel. And that's always, always the approach that I'm going to take.”

The powers will take effect in two weeks.

The new rules give mayors of larger cities more sweeping powers in budget decisions, and the ability to veto council decisions.

Back during the municipal election campaign, Morgan has said using those powers would be a “divisive decision.”