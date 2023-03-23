Oneida Nation of the Thames signs $43M clean water deal with federal government

Clean and sustainable drinking water is one step closer for Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Plans are in the works to connect the existing Oneida Water Supply System to the Lake Huron Primary Water Supply System with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) investing over $43 million to support the design and construction phases of this project.

According to a statement from Oneida Nation of the Thames, “The new connection to the Lake Huron Primary Water Supply System will provide reliable and sustainable access to safe drinking water to approximately 528 homes and all the existing community buildings.”

The capacity of the First Nation’s existing piped distribution system will also be upgraded and expanded to deliver potable water and water for fire protection to the existing core community and homes planned for future development.

A boil water advisory has been in effect on the Oneida Public Water System since September 2019 and became long-term in September 2020.

Public attention to the Oneida community has been overwhelming with water and monetary donations coming to the community when a State of Emergency was declared in December 2022.

News to the community came during ceremonies and presentations for World Water Day on Wednesday.

Chief Todd Cornelius and Brandon Doxtator World Water Day at Oneida Nation of the Thames on March 22, 2023. (Source: Oneida Nation of the Thames)