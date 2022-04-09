One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash

Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.

The incident occurred on Colonel Talbot Road, north of Southdale at about 9 a.m.

Witnesses say a small car appeared to strike a large tree before stopping about 200 metres away.

The vehicle was heavily damaged on the passenger side, with an officer at the scene acknowledging it was fortunate there were no passengers in the vehicle.

Although the driver of the car was walking afterwards, witnesses say he sustained a cut on his forehead.

He was taken to the hospital to ensure he had sustained no serious injuries. His official condition is unknown.

City works and towing crews worked to clear the scene through the late morning.