One person in hospital after evacuation due to noxious substance
Published Sunday, December 15, 2019 1:10PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 15, 2019 2:15PM EST
LONDON, ONTARIO -- An apartment building on Godfrey Drive in London was evacuated early Sunday morning, due to a noxious substance.
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Middlesex EMS, the London Fire Department and their Hazmat Team were on scene as the building was evacuated as a precaution.
While the investigation is still on-going, there is no threat to public saftey at this time.