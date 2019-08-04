

CTV London





One person was injured following an alleged incident involving a gun late Saturday night in Byron.

The alleged victim told CTV London he was having a cigarette on the sidewalk of Commissioners Road just west of Boler Road when a man allegedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle that was parked across the street and made a threat.

London police tell CTV London a struggle ensued and the alleged gunman was hurt during the scuffle, suffering from head injuries.

The alleged suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries, although numerous blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk Sunday morning.

Police could be seen by CTV London dusting and bagging the gun for fingerprints.

The suspect has been charged by police with a few offences but police would not elaborate.

(More to come)