Advertisement
One person dead following single-vehicle crash in Sarnia, Ont.
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 10:12AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.
Police say a mini-van struck a tree in the 900-block of Devine Street.
The driver and lone occupant, a 37-year-old Sarnia man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devine Street remains closed between Borden and Bennett streets for the investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 6191.