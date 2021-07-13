LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

Police say a mini-van struck a tree in the 900-block of Devine Street.

The driver and lone occupant, a 37-year-old Sarnia man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devine Street remains closed between Borden and Bennett streets for the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-344-8861, extension 6191.