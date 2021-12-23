One dead following house fire in Malahide Township

OPP confirm they have recovered the remains of an individual after a fire at a home southeast of Aylmer, Ont. on Monday.

Firefighters responded to Nova Scotia Line between Springfield Road and Sawmill Road just before 1:30 a.m. and found the home engulfed in flames.

One person was able to escape the fire, but officials now confirm another person died in the fire.

Mike Ross, and investigator with the Ontario Fire Marshal, says, “It is a fire fatality. And yes, that person was removed (Wednesday). They were obviously found amongst the remains of the house.”

Kariesha Blackwood, whose grandparents lived at the home, tells CTV News London it was her grandfather, Ken Jones, who died in the fire.

She says her grandmother was able to escape through a window while Robert Jones, a grandson who lives with them was not home at the time.

"She opened the bathroom door and there was smoke, so she tried to go out the window and down a tree."

Robert was at the scene Thursday and says he was working an overnight shift when the fire started and he received the devastating phone call.

Robert Jones holds charred photo albums at the scene just three days after a fire that he says killed his grandfather, Ken Jones, on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

He tells CTV News London he called is grandfather, Ken, dad, and that he likely died fighting to save his home.

“He would not have gave up. He would have fought until this happened or something better came from it.”

Blackwood has started a fundraiser to help her grandmother and brother to move forward, and while the family is grateful for support, Blackwood says it can't take away the grief over losing Ken.

She says he was stubborn, funny and kind, “Most people say that after meeting him he left a mark on their heart. He was very wise and was always working the farm.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office remained on scene Thursday as the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

“We have basically a fire that originated within the basement. But we’re still working through what the actual area of origin and what actually caused the fire,” Ross says.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to knock down the walls still standing following the fire.