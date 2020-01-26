One day strike coming Thursday for LKDSB
Signs are at the ready in the Elementary Teachers Federation's Ottawa office as members await word if they can protest
Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (EFTO) have been notified that they will engage in a one-day strike on Thursday, January 30, 2020.
If a provincial agreement cannot be reached, elementary schools will be closed to students on Thursday, followed by a scheduled PA Day on Friday, January 31.
The Lambton Kent District School Board notes that all secondary schools will remain open to secondary students only on Thursday.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Elementary parents/guardians: Please read an important labour relations update on the LKDSB website: <a href="https://t.co/SLNnUcgC2F">https://t.co/SLNnUcgC2F</a></p>— Lambton Kent DSB (@LKDSB) <a href="https://twitter.com/LKDSB/status/1221165938143322113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 25, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>