OHL says it's committed to continuing season despite provincial restrictions

On a day where the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) postponed seven more games due to COVID-19 protocols, the league says it is committed to continuing the 2021-2022 season.

That's great news for London Knights players who hit the ice Wednesday afternoon for practice.

"I think the feeling in the (dressing) room was just that last time we kind of we went on a two-week break it turned into over a year and a half so we're kind of worried about that," says Luke Evangelista, a Knights forward. "Now that we're we know we're playing we're pumped about it."

While many things are shut down with the spread of the Omicron variant, the OHL was considered an ‘Elite Amateur League' by the province which means they can practice and play games under a return-to-play framework.

"As soon as we figured out we were going to be allowed to practice throughout the shutdown, we were already happy about that,” says Knights forward Sean McGurn. "Now we're going to be able to play we're really excited. So we're hoping to get back and do well Friday."

The OHL's Board of Governors met Wednesday to discuss its next step in light of the recent order by the Provincial Government.

The League said in a statement it is committed to continue the 2021-2022 season, and will be in conversation with the government and public health.

Despite very little information being released, it looks as though they'll be playing with no fans in the stands. London Knights Assistant Coach Rick Steadman gives instruction to his players during practice at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Jan. 5, 2022. (Brent Lale / CTV News)"We're grateful that everyone's kind of on board," says Evangelista. "There's sacrifices that are going to have to be made, so hopefully, we're only without fans for a couple of weeks here and then we can kind of get people back in the building."

The Knights have five scheduled home games between Friday and January 26 when the 21-day period imposed by the government is scheduled to end.

With everyone keeping tight lipped about both the Board of Governors and General Managers' meetings Wednesday, there is uncertainty as to whether owners can survive even a short period without revenue coming in from tickets.

With a building capacity of 9,000, that is hundreds of thousands of dollars in gross revenue from tickets alone over five games.

Although Knights ownership wasn't talking today, saying they didn't have all the information yet from the league, a statement was sent later to CTV News stating, "We are glad to still be able to play. Last year was tough for the league, our organization and of course most importantly our players, so to have the chance to keep pushing forward is a positive. We are hopeful that this is very temporary and that we can welcome back our fans soon."

The Sarnia Sting says its next four home games will be played with no spectators.

Season ticket holders will be provided a credit for future games, while single game ticket holders will be contacted by the ticketing team.

During a time where Omicron is spreading quickly, and a number of games are being postponed due to protocols, Knights players say they are doing their best to prevent transmission.

"We're taking a lot of precautions," says McGurn. "We're testing and we're staying safe. We're not really doing much. It's just the team together and we don't really bring anybody else into our bubble."

Evangelista says with school going online for both high school and post-secondary students, it is helping limit interactions.

"This group is really committed, so we aren't really getting together with anyone outside the squad here," says Evangelista. "That means maybe not going out on our days off, or when you eating, just stay in your little group."

If games are played without fans in the stands, the current expectation is that radio broadcast teams will be allowed in the building and games will still be televised locally.