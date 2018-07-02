

CTV London





Ontario's new health minister says the province will no longer offer free prescriptions to kids and young adults who have private coverage.

Christine Elliott says the move follows through on Premier Doug Ford's campaign promise to find cost-cutting measures that don't slash jobs.

Under the new policy, children and youth who aren't covered by private benefits will continue to receive their eligible prescriptions for free.

Those covered by private plans will bill those insurers first and the government second.