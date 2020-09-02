Advertisement
Officers recover items stolen from across southern Ontario worth $100K: OPP
Middlesex OPP display some of the items they say were stolen. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, OT -- Middlesex OPP arrested two people at a gas bar on Westchester Bourne in Thames Centre after spotting a pickup truck and trailer that were allegedly stolen.
Police say officers located the vehicle and trailer about 3:30 a.m. Monday and placed two people from Windsor under arrested.
They say officers also recovered numerous items reportedly stolen in London, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Windsor and Peel.
The value of the property is estimated at $100,000.
Police have charged a 36-year-old man and 24-year-old woman with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of break-instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
The man is also charged with theft of a motor vehicle.