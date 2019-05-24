

CTV London





Provincial police say they have arrested and charged a man believed responsible for dozens of break and enters across southwestern Ontario.

Police say they have recovered more than $170,000 in stolen goods from two residences connected to the suspect.

Officers made the arrest back in April following a lengthy investigation that involved multiple counties and jurisdictions.

A search warrant was executed at the two residences in the Moravian First Nation in Lambton County where several of the stolen items were located.

Some of the highlights from the recovered stolen property are as follows:

Pickup truck

Motorcycle

All-Terrain Vehicles (2)

Utility trailers (2)

Electronics - computers, cameras & gaming consoles

Construction equipment

Power tools

Generator

Sporting equipment

Collectables (hockey cards & figurines)

A 47-year-old Moraviantown First Nation man is charged with several offences related to at least 20 break and enters from across Lambton, Elgin, Kent and Middlesex counties.