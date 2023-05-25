OEV business owner promised way-finding signs during construction, gets broken promises instead

An Old East Village business owner said he’s losing customers because they can’t get to his store through the heavy construction.

Daniel Phillips owns Illbury and Goose, a clothing and knick-knacks store on Dundas Street East, across from the Western Fair Market.

“It’s almost impossible, I mean with King [Street] being closed. Quebec [Street] being closed as well near the bridge, it’s making it really tough,” explained Phillips.

Phillips is upset because he said he was promised new signage to help customers navigate their way through the construction to get to his store.

The signs are a partnership between the city of London, Ont. and the Old East Village Business Improvement Association. He claims he was supposed to have received them more than two months ago, but he’s still waiting.

“Especially the years that we’ve had, the past couple. So like I said, it’s not ideal, obviously some things have to happen. A lot of the broken promises, from the city mostly. That’s what’s really causing a bit of an extra headache,” he said.

The section of Dundas Street between Ontario Street and Quebec Street is being ripped up to make way for the east link of the Bus Rapid Transit Project.

Construction is taking place in the OEV in front of Illbury and Goose, seen on May 25, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Linda Rowbotham, who works in the area, said just getting to work has been a challenge.

“Well it’s been a pain,” she said. “This is like, the second or third year that we’ve gone through this, of construction and wondering where and how we’re getting in to work. I’ve had to change my route multiple times, trying to figure out what side street, and then they close another side street.”

Jennie Dann, director of Construction and Infrastructure for the city said they’re working with businesses, and trying to get the signs out the door and onto the streets as soon as possible.

“We’ve been coordinating with the Old East BIA to develop some promotional signage, which is something new,” she said. “We’re excited that these signs actually include the logo for the businesses inside the construction zone. They’re off to the printer’s right now and they should be in place very soon.”

The Old East Village BIA did not respond to our request for an interview.

As for Daniels, he just wants those signs so customers can find their way to his business, “You know, this is our business, this is our life. When we have customers calling and they can’t even make it here, you gotta think of how many people aren’t calling.”