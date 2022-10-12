Occupants safe after early morning fire in Woodstock, Ont.

The occupants of a home in Woodstock are safe Wednesday after escaping an early morning house fire.

Fire crews were called to 83 Bay Street just after 4:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with flames coming out of the attic.

No one was injured in the blaze, and a dog and cat also made it out of the home safely.

Deputy Chief Trevor Shea of the Woodstock Fire Department credits working smoke detectors for everyone escaping unscathed.

“Because it is Fire Prevention Week, the residents in this home did the right thing. They had working smoke alarms, they had a fire escape plan already planned out, they were able to get their pets and themselves out safely,” he says. “So I want to ask everyone check your smoke alarms, check your CO [carbon monoxide] alarms, have a fire escape plan.”

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damages is still unknown.