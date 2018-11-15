

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect until Friday morning with snow expected to continue through Thursday night and into early Friday.

A snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is expected across the region, with most of the snow falling Thursday night.

By the end of the Thursday evening commute poor winter driving conditions had already sent a number of vehicles into hydro poles, ditches and each other across the city and on area highways.

This snowfall could also have major impacts on the commute Friday morning and motorists should plan for extra time to reach their destination.

The snow will slowly taper off on Friday.

Environment Canada says this snow is associated with a deepening low pressure system moving up along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.