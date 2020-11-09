Advertisement
Numerous charges laid after knife-wielding man approaches officer, police say
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing numerous charges after allegedly approaching a London police sergeant with a knife early Sunday morning.
On Sunday at approximately 6:35 a.m. a London police sergeant in full uniform was seated in an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Reden and Hamilton streets, when a male suspect reportedly approached the vehicle with a knife in hand.
The man then allegedly instructed the officer to leave the area.
The sergeant exited the vehicle and the suspect fled to a nearby building, where he was arrested by police.
A search of the man after his arrest yielded:
- financial documents belonging to another person
- six grams of suspected fentanyl, value $1,200
- seven grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $1,400
As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old London man is charged with the following offences:
- assault a peace officer with a weapon
- resist arrest
- carry concealed weapon
- breach of probation
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Monday in relation to the charges.