LONDON, ONT. -- A London man is facing numerous charges after allegedly approaching a London police sergeant with a knife early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at approximately 6:35 a.m. a London police sergeant in full uniform was seated in an unmarked police vehicle in the area of Reden and Hamilton streets, when a male suspect reportedly approached the vehicle with a knife in hand.

The man then allegedly instructed the officer to leave the area.

The sergeant exited the vehicle and the suspect fled to a nearby building, where he was arrested by police.

A search of the man after his arrest yielded:

financial documents belonging to another person

six grams of suspected fentanyl, value $1,200

seven grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, value $1,400

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old London man is charged with the following offences:

assault a peace officer with a weapon

resist arrest

carry concealed weapon

breach of probation

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Monday in relation to the charges.